Public invited to share input on preferred option for improving US 26 and Hitt in Idaho Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites members of the public to attend a hearing for the US-26 & 25th East project in Idaho Falls.

The public hearing will be held in open house format on Wednesday. Individuals are welcome to stop by at any time from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bonneville High School Commons Area - 3165 E Iona Rd., Idaho Falls.

ITD analyzed needed improvements to the intersection of US-26 (Yellowstone Highway) and 25th East (Hitt Road) in Bonneville County. The improved design includes safety and traffic flow improvements to:

25th East (Hitt Road) and Iona Road

US-26 (Yellowstone Highway) and Iona Road

The hearing will provide an opportunity for the public to view displays and learn more about what is planned. Members of the project team will also be on hand to answer questions about the project. A Public Hearing Officer will be available to record oral testimony.

For those unable to make the meeting in person, meeting displays will be posted on the project website https://itdprojects.org/projects/us-26-25th-east on Thursday, April 14.

The comment period will remain open until April 27, 2022.