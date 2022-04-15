Caldwell Police Lieutenant indicted on federal civil rights charges for using excessive force during arrest

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A federal grand jury in Boise returned a superseding indictment on April 13, 2022, charging Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, a Lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department, with using excessive force against an arrestee and writing a false report about his use of force against that arrestee.

The superseding indictment alleges that on March 30, 2017, Hoadley, a ranking Lieutenant and Police Officer with the Caldwell Police Department, deprived a person of their right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during arrest when Hoadley struck the person, who is identified in the superseding indictment only as B.H., resulting in bodily injury to B.H. The superseding indictment further alleges that Hoadley falsified records to cover up the misconduct.

Hoadley is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on April 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond E. Patricco, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

If convicted, Hoadley faces a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison for the deprivation-of-rights offense and a maximum penalty of twenty years in federal prison for the false-report offense.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which led to charges. If members of the public have information concerning these crimes or wish to report a similar crime, they should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (208) 344-7843.