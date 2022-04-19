How to track your tax rebate

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 tax rebate can track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate.

To get the status of your rebate, you’ll need your Social Security number and either your Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or your 2021 income tax return.



The rebate tool is available 24 hours a day and is the fastest way to find a rebate’s status. It shows the same information the Idaho State Tax Commission can give over the phone. Taxpayers should keep checking the tool because it updates the status as the agency gets closer to sending their rebate.



The rebates automatically go to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed income tax returns for those years. This includes those who filed grocery-credit refund returns.

The Tax Commission is issuing rebates to taxpayers in the order it received 2021 income tax returns, with about 25,000 going out weekly. Taxpayers need to file the required tax returns by December 31, 2022, to be eligible for the rebate.



The Tax Commission expects to send more than 800,000 rebates totaling up to $350 million by the end of the year.



For more information about the tax rebates, visit tax.idaho.gov/rebateinfo.