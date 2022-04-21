Multi-employer job fair set for April 27 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KIF) - Employers from several industries will be looking for workers at a job fair Wednesday, April 27, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Taft Elementary School gymnasium, 3722 W. Anderson St., in Boise.

Participating employers include Darigold, DirecTV, Frito Lay, Inn at 400 Capitol, Boise Centre, Roaring Springs, YMCA, Ada County Highway District, Peak Security of Idaho, Valley Regional Transit, Western Power Sport and several more.

Open positions include caregivers, food and beverage servers, production assistant, manager trainee, housekeepers, heavy equipment operator, route sales, transportation coordinator, lifeguards, marketing and communication coordinator and many more.

To prepare for the event, job seekers should bring resumes, be ready to discuss job opportunities, and related skills and qualifications with employers, and have all the information needed to fill out job applications.

Find tips for writing resumes and completing applications on the Labor website in the guide, Maximize Your Job Search.

A list of participating employers can be found on the Labor calendar at labor.idaho.gov/dnn/calendar.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodation to participate contact Joe.Goitiandia@labor.idaho.gov or at (208) 332-3575 ext. 3807. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

Attending a job fair event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.