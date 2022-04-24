Salmon-Challis National Forest offices re-open for visitors

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Beginning Monday, Salmon-Challis National Forest offices will re-open to members of the public.

The lobbies of the Public Lands Center in Salmon, and Ranger Stations in Leadore, North Fork, Challis and Mackay will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition to regular visitor services and information, on Friday, April 29, the Salmon-Challis National Forest will have ponderosa pine and Douglas fir seedlings available for free in honor of Arbor Day. Quantities are limited and will be handed out on a first come-first served basis at the following locations and times: