Meridian job fair targeting teen and young adults set for May 21

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - A special job fair for Idaho teens and young adults will be held Saturday, May 21, at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Martin Lane in Meridian.

The job fair, sponsored by the Idaho Department of Labor, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Treasure Valley area employers are recruiting for summer and permanent part-time and full-time positions. Job openings include recreation camp counselors, lifeguard, seasonal groundskeeper, cashier, HR generalist, social media content moderator, grocery department associates, customer service specialist, hospitality servers and hosts and several more.

Job seekers are invited to meet participating employers, including DirecTV, Roaring Springs/Wahooz, Teleperformance, The Grove Hotel, Hotel 43, Albertsons, Bogus Basin, Brundage Mountain Resort, City of Meridian, Home Helpers Home Care, Idaho Youth Ranch, Intermountain Pet Hospital, New Horizon Academy, Piedmont/American Airlines, Taco Bell, U.S. Postal Service, Viking Drive In and more.

Find an updated list on Labor’s calendar of events HERE.

To prepare for the event, job seekers should bring resumes, be ready to discuss job opportunities, related skills and qualifications, and have all the information needed to fill out job applications.

Interviewing, resume and other job search tips from the Department of Labor are online.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodation to participate contact Janalee.Henderson@labor.idaho.gov or at 208-332-3575 ext. 4150. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

Attending a job fair event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.

Anyone is invited to attend.