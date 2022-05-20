City of Ammon taking public comments on Flagship Homes annexation

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon is still taking public comment regarding a proposed land annexation.

Flagship Homes is looking to annex nearly 600 acres for both residential and commercial use.

Ammon City administrator Micah Austin explains the project is still the same as when it was discussed last year.

The only difference is the city wanted more detail from Flagship regarding how they planned to contribute to street, water and sewer improvements.

"Basically what we said is 'If you are wanting to build in Ammon, this is the price. Upgrade all of this infrastructure, streets, water, sewer, etc.'. And they took that information and they did what we hope all projects will do," Austin said.

The improvements will be presented at the June 1st planning and zoning meeting.

"They have a more detailed concept map showing where and what type of units will be placed in the project. Something that we needed last time," Austin said. "They're also showing what types of zoning they'll have in the project. Again, something that we needed last time, but they didn't have it in terms of the size of the project and the scale."

Those wanting to submit a written comment have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Comments can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Ammon City Building, or emailed to Cindy Donovan.

Those wanting to give in-person comments can do so at the June 1 meeting, which will be at 7 p.m. at the Ammon City Hall.

You can also join using Zoom.

Austin reiterates this is just the first step in the process, and that nothing has been decided.

"It hasn't gone to the city council. That would be the next step," Austin said. "And if the Planning and Zoning Commission wants to advance it, then they would do so with a recommendation to the city council."