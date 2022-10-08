Historic home tour

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Community members in Pocatello hat the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches on Saturday. This is the first year that a tour of historic homes has been offered.

Attendees got to see some of the beautiful and unique architecture in these buildings, as well as meet some of the neighbors and hear the history of the homes. Many of the homes are close to 1-hundred years old.

"They love the experience. This is really different than just a parade of homes. Everything is new and perfect," said historic homeowner Trissa Cameron. "What's great about homes like this is that it's very imperfect, right? There's just their homes are old. There's no way around it. So that's the fun piece and every home in our neighborhood is really different."

Neighbors of Pocatello put the tour together to help create some meaningful projects in the core neighborhoods of Pocatello.

Not only did people enjoy the history of the city but they were also helping to beautify the community. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward neighborhood improvement projects.