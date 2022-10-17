Skip to Content
Police seek information on hit and run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is seeking information about a hit and run crash which occurred between a vehicle and bicycle on Sunday near the intersection of South State Street and E 4800 S in Franklin County.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 239-9808 or Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (208) 852-1234 ext. 2.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

