Bull moose removed from neighborhood in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A large moose has been relocated after it was found wandering around an American Falls neighborhood Tuesday.

Idaho Fish and Game says the American Falls PoliceDepartment and the Power County Sheriff's Office were able to coral the roughly 1,000 pound animal.

Then fish and game showed up and tranquilized it and took it to a better, remote location to be released.

It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists. In this incident, the moose had been observed in proximity to Hillcrest Elementary School, and students were not allowed outside for recess until the moose was removed from the area.

Fish and Game cautions the public to always give wildlife their space to avoid potentially dangerous encounters. Never attempt to approach, corral, or herd moose observed in town. Instead, contact Idaho Fish and Game for assistance.