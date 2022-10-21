Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle on-sale now

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is one of the most widely anticipated games from the Idaho Lottery every year. This marks the sixteenth year for the annual holiday Lottery game that features a guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000. Sales on the game began Friday morning at 4:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Just like past years, there are only 250,000 tickets at $10 each for this year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

“Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson, said. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years. Now in its sixteenth year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.”

The 2021 edition of the game sold out on the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 after just 34 days on the market. It was the earliest sellout of any of the previous Raffle games and the fastest selling Raffle game in Lottery history. The winner, however, waited until there were only 12 days before the ticket would expire to claim the million-dollar top prize.

“We remind everyone to have fun but to get their tickets early because it will sell out. Remember, just one ticket is all it takes to win,” Anderson said.

Besides the guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000, there are more than 15,000 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. The Raffle features 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day’s sales. The game also features ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the ten 25000th tickets.

Players who win one of the ten 25000th tickets or one of the first fifteen days’ $1,000 prizes must claim their prize at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise. Their ticket will remain eligible to win additional prizes in the Raffle, including the $1,000,000 top prize.

Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets will remain on sale until December 31, 2022 at 11:59 pm Mountain Time or until ticket 250,000 is sold. The winning numbers announcement will be on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time.