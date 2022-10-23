DEQ releases 2023 IPDES Permit Issuance Plan

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released the 2023 Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program (IPDES) Permit Issuance Plan for the upcoming calendar year.

The plan provides the regulated community, US Environmental Protection Agency, and other state, federal, tribal, and interested entities with information on permits being worked on for the next two years. It also prioritizes the facilities with pending permit applications and/or administratively continued permits under the IPDES Bureau.

DEQ assumed delegated authority for municipal, nonmunicipal, general, and storm water permits on July 1, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and 2021, respectively. With this change in authority, all permits for discharges into waters of the United States in Idaho not on tribal land are issued by DEQ in accordance with the Memorandum of Agreement between DEQ and EPA.