today at 10:32 AM
Search continues for overdue hunter

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The search continues for an overdue hunter.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says Michael Faller of Idaho Falls' ATV, jacket and rifle have all been found.

Crews and volunteers have been searching for him off of North Creek Road near the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe.

Dozens of volunteers have been helping in the search.

The sheriff's office says, "We can't thank our community enough for showing up and assisting."

Crews are back out Tuesday.

Faller hasn't been seen since last week.

