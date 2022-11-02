Idaho Labor partners with Valley County for Cascade Community Job Fair

CASCADE, Idaho (KIFI) - An event Nov. 9 in Cascade will showcase area community organizations and provide area residents information on potential careers.

Jobs in government, law enforcement, education, health care, retail, hospitality, recreation and more will be available. Positions range from entry level to advanced career opportunities, covering a full range of backgrounds and education levels.

Employers in attendance include Brundage Mountain Resort, Cascade School District, Franklin Building Supply, McCall Police Department, Trinity Home Health and more.

Job seekers should be ready to discuss job opportunities, related skills and qualifications.

The Community Engagement and Career Event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Valley County Emergency Operations Center, located at 107 Sprint St.

Valley County is hosting the event with Labor’s partnership.

Interview skills, resume and other job search tips are available online at labor.idaho.gov/jobseeker.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodation to participate contact Michael.Savoie@labor.idaho.gov. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.