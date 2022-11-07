Skip to Content
Idaho
By
November 4, 2022 10:37 AM
Published 11:08 AM

D91 Taxpayers signs have been stolen

KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The taxpayers from School District 91 in Idaho Falls are losing their yard signs. These signs ask people to oppose the $250 million bond tax that the district is offering up on the Nov. 8 ballot.

These taxpayers have reportedly lost hundreds of dollars from losing these signs. Almost every sign they have has been stolen. Some of these signs have even been replaced by signs that support the bond tax from the school district.

Most of these taxpayers have responded by quickly making their own homemade signs, but they are still waiting for those responsible to be held accountable.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content