Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 8:42 AM
Published 9:00 AM

Low level helicopters seeding operations

SCNF

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest (SCNF) and Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG), Region 7 will be implementing aerial seeding of native grasses in the North Fork, Donnelly Gulch, and Deadwater areas between November 14- 16, 2022. 

This project will support rehabilitation objectives for big game winter range habitat improvement and restoration of native plant communities.

Invasive plant species such as cheatgrass, spotted knapweed, and others have invaded our native plant communities. Aerial seeding of native grasses is the secondary treatment, after aerial herbicide application, to combat this invasive plant species expansion. 

Supplemental seeding of barren areas will help re-establish native grasses and promote quicker recovery of the plant community.

This work is supported by the Mule Deer Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content