BLM seeks comments on fee increase for Cove Recreation Site 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comments from Nov. 14 through Dec. 13, 2022, on a proposed fee increase for the Cove Recreation Site; a popular day-use and camping facility within the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area (NCA), located approximately 35 miles south of Boise.

The fee increase supports the maintenance and operation, as well as enhancements, such as road maintenance, upgrades to infrastructure and construction updates on the facilities.

Fees will enable the BLM to improve services and to add amenities desired by visitors.

The BLM proposes a day-use fee increase from $2 to $5, an overnight tent camping fee increase from $5 to $15 and an overnight RV camping fee from $12 to $15. Fees for additional vehicles after the first two would increase from $2 to $5. Current national pass discounts, such as the America the Beautiful Pass, will be honored. The proposed fee increases were determined through a comparative cost analysis of similar recreation sites throughout the region, as outlined in the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act of December 2004. Additionally, the BLM received approval from the Recreation Resource Advisory Council in fall 2021 for the fee increase proposal.

“The Cove Recreation Site provides important recreational access, and it is experiencing increased use as more people discover southwest Idaho,” BLM National Conservation Area Manager Amanda Hoffman said. “This fee increase will help the BLM continue to provide the recreational experience people expect when they visit the area.”

Detailed information on this fee proposal can be found HERE. After the 30-day comment period, the public input will be reviewed by the field office and the fee increase will be implemented at the beginning of 2023.

Comments will be accepted through the following means:

Email: BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.gov

Fax: 208-384-3326

U.S. Mail: BLM NCA, 3948 Development Ave., Boise, ID 83705

Those who provide comments are advised that before including their personal identifying information (address, email, phone number) they should be aware that the entire comment – including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold this information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For additional information, please contact the BLM National Conservation Area, Four Rivers Field Office at 208-384-3300.