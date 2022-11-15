Unemployment insurance workshop for employers on saving money, using program
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Employers will learn about how to save money by keeping unemployment insurance tax rates low and other details about the program in a free Zoom workshop Nov. 17.
The Idaho Department of Labor will host this workshop from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The online meeting will also help employers understand the process followed when employees file for unemployment benefits and how that affects the employer. Other discussion topics will include:
- Using e-services
- Claimant eligibility
- Employer attachment
- Investigating unemployment claims
- Discussing separations — when laid off, discharged or quit
- Determining claim outcome
- Understanding a chargeable determination
- Learning about the appeals process
- Recent law changes
- Discussing fraud
Supervisors, managers, human resource specialists and others are encouraged to attend.
Request a link or special accommodation by contacting Salvador Martinez at 208-322-3570 ext. 3473, or by email at Salvador.Martinez@labor.idaho.gov.
Other workshops in the state can be found on Labor’s blog at idahoatwork.com.