Unemployment insurance workshop for employers on saving money, using program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Employers will learn about how to save money by keeping unemployment insurance tax rates low and other details about the program in a free Zoom workshop Nov. 17.

The Idaho Department of Labor will host this workshop from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The online meeting will also help employers understand the process followed when employees file for unemployment benefits and how that affects the employer. Other discussion topics will include:

Using e-services

Claimant eligibility

Employer attachment

Investigating unemployment claims

Discussing separations — when laid off, discharged or quit

Determining claim outcome

Understanding a chargeable determination

Learning about the appeals process

Recent law changes

Discussing fraud

Supervisors, managers, human resource specialists and others are encouraged to attend.

Request a link or special accommodation by contacting Salvador Martinez at 208-322-3570 ext. 3473, or by email at Salvador.Martinez@labor.idaho.gov.

Other workshops in the state can be found on Labor’s blog at idahoatwork.com.