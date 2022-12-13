District implements winter range closure

KETCHUM, Idaho (KIFI) — The Ketchum Ranger District is instituting an area closure in the Warm Springs drainage to protect wintering elk and deer effective immediately due to early season snowfall.

This annual closure, implemented in partnership with Idaho Fish and Game, begins when the presence of wintering big game animals and snow depth indicate that the protection is warranted.

All National Forest System lands from the West Fork of Warm Springs east to Ketchum and north of the Warm Springs Road within the Warm Springs drainage will be closed. Signs will be posted at normal access points.

The closure keeps animals from expending energy in trying to avoid humans. Forest visitors are reminded to keep their distance should they encounter wintering animals in the backcountry.

For additional information, please contact the Ketchum Ranger District at 208-622-0090.