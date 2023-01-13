Ski resorts are thriving this winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Most local ski resorts are welcoming in lots of snowboarders and skiers this year which is helping their businesses a lot compared to previous years.

Mother Nature has been one of the key contributors to this success. Lots of snowfall early in the season allowed many resorts to open up weeks before they normally do. For example, last winter, Kelly Canyon did not open up until Dec. 20, but this season, they were able to open up as early as Nov. 25. It was the first time that Kelly Canyon had ever opened in the month of November.

The winter weather has been very active this season providing lots of snowpack to the mountains. Pebble Creek Ski Area has measured more than 100 inches of snow already and Jackson Hole has picked up on a total of 282 inches of snow this winter.

All of this has provided amazing skiing conditions to bring out all of the snowboarders and skiers. Pomerelle Mountain Resort has reportedly had their busiest and most successful year on record.

Many are hoping to make the most of this historic winter season until the late part of March.