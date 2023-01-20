Weiser to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event
WEISER, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Weiser on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vendome Event Center, located at 309 State St.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Idaho Department of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
- Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Josh Royse
- Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Idaho Department of Lands Division Administrator Mick Thomas
- Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley
“It is an honor to host my next Capital for a Day in Weiser,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Washington County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”