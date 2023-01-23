School bond vote coming to Fremont County

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Fremont School District school board recently voted on proposing a new school bond to the county voters. The bond is for $59,980,000 and will help the district make new additions to school buildings in the area.

The additions will go to Ashton Elementary, North Fremont High School and the South Fremont High School. The main reason for the bond the school district states is for the district's Career Technical Education, to help their students learn the skills for the various trades and prepare them for that work.

The funds will also help make room for more safety improvements, and upgrade the current mental health facilities in the school district.

The vote for the bond will be held on March 14. As the school district finalizes the information, you will be able to find more information on the school bond and see the designs for the additions and improvements on the district website or your students school website.