Wild dogs mauled, killed 7-year-old

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - A seven-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a pack of wild dogs in Fort Hall on Saturday.

The Bannock County Coroner confirms the boy was attacked at his home. He says his mother tried to help him fend off the dogs, but she also was mauled.

They both were taken to Portneuf Medical Venter where the seven-year-old was pronounced dead.

His mother did survive after surgery and remains in the hospital.

We are also reaching out to Fort Hall Police to find out additional details