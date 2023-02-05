Rocky Mountain Power announces new grants focused on community enhancement and environment

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) — Every day, organizations across Idaho are putting their hearts into projects and programs to nurture our local communities and care for the environment. These efforts weave together to create a stronger, more resilient future for the region.

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $242,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. From improving access to affordable housing and workforce training to building new hiking trails and protecting wildlife and local ecosystems, this round of grants will underwrite a wide range of efforts that meet critical needs and improve local livability.

“We are inspired by these organizations, in towns large and small, that are working hard to lift up people in their communities and take care of the environment,” said Steve Liechty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support this indispensable work, while helping to boost the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

This round of grants, focused on community enhancement and environmental respect, is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

The following six grants totaling $27,600 were given to Idaho organizations: