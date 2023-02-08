Idaho federal court among most efficient in nation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – For the second year in a row, the United States District Court for the District of Idaho has been recognized as one of the most efficient courts in the nation.

In fiscal year 2022, Idaho was ranked fourth out of 96 federal district courts, up from sixth in 2021, which is the highest ranking of any court in the Ninth Circuit.

The rankings track the key indicators of judicial workload, courtroom hours and trials. Idaho’s ranking is especially notable considering that Idaho is still operating with only two District Judges for the entire state, the same number of District Judge seats as there were in 1954.