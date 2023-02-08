Risch on State of the Union: Biden’s actions have real world consequences

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch released the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union address:

“Idahoans can see clearly that the state of our union is not good.

“Out of control federal spending, which President Biden championed, has inflated the prices of the goods we rely on every day. The debt from this spending will haunt not just us but our kids, grandkids, and even our great grandkids.

“Further, the President’s manic commitment to federal overreach in everything from stealing the water rights of Idahoans to dismantling our domestic energy industry has real world consequences for the state of Idaho.

“America’s national security has also repeatedly taken a hit during the President’s two years in office, including the most recent issue with a Chinese spy balloon collecting intel over the U.S. and the continued failure to address the crisis at our southern border.

“America deserves better.”