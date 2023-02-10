Skip to Content
Idaho
today at 10:23 AM
DEQ issues Air Quality Advisory for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of degraded air quality.

Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule.

The current Air Quality Index is good with a pollutant of concern PM2.5.

Air quality is acceptable; however, there may be a risk for some people, particularity those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, and air quality is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups the next few days.

DEQ will release an update on Saturday at 3 p.m.

