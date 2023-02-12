Feb. 14 labor market webinar focuses on accessing U.S. Census data

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho employers are invited to a free webinar, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to noon (MST) via Zoom. Businesses will learn about the U.S. Census and why it provides crucial information to all parts of our economy.

Jan Roeser, the Idaho Department of Labor economist for southwestern Idaho, will explain commuting patterns, characteristics defining consumers and housing trends, population migration patterns and how communities are changing over time.

She will also demonstrate how to use the tools on the Census website to access information for business decision making.

Roeser has been a regional economist with the department since 2007, starting out in south central Idaho. In addition to her southwestern Labor economist duties, she coordinates between the U.S. Census and the department which has been the Idaho State Data Center for decades.

Prior to working for the department, Roeser was a portfolio manager for a Boise investment advisory firm, and worked in international community and economic development while in the Peace Corps. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in business administration with a behavioral management emphasis.

Registration for this webinar is available at this link.