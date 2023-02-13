Skip to Content
Oldest American dog race prepares for weekend start

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - One of Ashton's oldest traditions, the American Dog Derby, is preparing for its 2023 run. Mushers are already being encouraged to register for this highly anticipated race which will kick off later Friday evening with a pre-race meeting.

The race will then kick off in downtown Ashton. People are encouraged to come and see this historic race, and tradition in Ashton.

Visitors will also have a chance to see a snowshoe race, a celebrity race, a weight pull and a youth musher race among other activities.

For more information on the race or where you can register as a musher with your dog team, you can do so here.

