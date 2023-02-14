8 ways to love your car battery and keep the spark alive

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With frigid temperatures making your car battery work extra hard this winter, AAA offers these tips to show it some love.

Test your battery if it’s three years old or older Inspect your car battery at every oil change for signs of damage or corrosion on the terminals Make sure cable connections are clean and tight Check mounting hardware to make sure the battery isn’t loose – excessive vibration can hurt battery life Purchase a new battery from a high-volume seller with fresh stock Install the right battery for your vehicle to prevent damage to the car’s electrical system Choose a trusted repair shop to perform any work, including battery replacement AAA members can schedule a mobile test of their battery and electrical system, and if necessary, battery replacement

“Please make it a priority to have your battery checked before heading out into isolated areas like Idaho’s beautiful back country,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “The last thing you need is to have a day of fun and winter recreation end with a roadside emergency.”