Risch: The CCP balloon invasion of US deserves President Biden’s attention

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch says President Biden needs to speak to the American people about the Chinese spy balloon and the other three objects shot down by the U.S. military.

Risch is a ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

He says the Chinese spy balloon obviously deserves the president’s attention.

"It's really important that the nation hear from the president of the United States on this, and just as important, the world should hear from the president on this," Risch said. "My criticism is I would have on this, is they have been slow to react to this from the beginning. This was an invasion of the U.S. by a balloon that belonged to the Chinese government. It was sent in intentionally. It was spying intentionally. We know what it was doing, and obviously that deserves the attention of the president in a very direct fashion. Given that, we all want to hear from the president.”

Senator Risch made the appearance with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. Risch's office provided us with video.