BLM extends comment period for Lava Ridge Wind Project in response to stakeholder feedback 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District will extend the public comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project draft environmental impact statement for an additional 30 days until April 20, 2023.

“The depth of the analysis in the impact statement has prompted many to request the public comment period be extended to allow more time for people to study the document,” BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney said. “We are hopeful this extra time will alleviate concerns about being able to fully digest the document to allow for robust public feedback.”

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 turbines proposed to be constructed on approximately 84,000 acres of Federal, State and private land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls in south-central Idaho. Magic Valley Energy, LLC, an affiliate of LS Power, is seeking authorization to construct the project in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.

Substantive comments that identify factual errors, data gaps, relevant methods or scientific studies are the most helpful.

Comments can be submitted the following ways:

The preferred way to comment is through the BLM’s ePlanning project site at https://bit.ly/3uu3BuV. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”

Through e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.

Delivered by hand or U.S. Mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.

Those who provide comments should be aware that the entire comment–including personal identifying information like their address, phone number or e-mail address–may be made publicly available at any time. While commenters may ask to have their personal identifying information withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.