House Bill 9 expands online driver’s license renewal to commercial drivers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will soon expand online license renewals, thanks to the passage of House Bill 9.

Consistent with Governor Little’s Red Tape Reduction Act, the legislation allows people to renew an Idaho Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) online if eligible, an option already available for many non-CDL drivers.

“Now all licensed Idahoans can Skip the Trip to the DMV,” DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan said. “Online license renewals are quick and easy, so it just makes sense to extend that convenience to Idaho’s commercial drivers. This is another example of ITD enhancing the quality of life through transportation and supporting mobility and economic opportunity for Idahoans!”

This change will improve customer convenience by assisting the trucking industry in the efficient credentialing of its drivers.

“Folks who work in trucking know time is money, so any time we can save in the license renewal process is valuable to commercial drivers,” said DMV Commercial Vehicle Services Manager Craig Roberts.

The DMV will begin implementing online CDL renewals on July 1, 2023.

DMV.idaho.gov is a one-stop-shop for everything DMV. There are more than a dozen transactions that can be completed online, from change of address to registration renewals.