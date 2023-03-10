Skip to Content
Businesses can e-file state, federal income taxes together

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Businesses wanting to prepare and e-file both their federal and state income tax returns should visit the Idaho State Tax Commission website.

The Tax Commission’s E-file Income Taxes page links to authorized software providers that offer electronic filing for corporations, S corporations, partnerships, and fiduciaries.

Software providers’ fees and services vary. Businesses should compare the offers to see which one best serves their needs.

“E-filing saves prep time, paper, and mailing costs,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “It’s the easiest and most cost-effective way to submit tax returns.”

Last year about 83% of Idaho businesses filed their income tax returns online.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2022 income taxes is Tuesday, April 18.

