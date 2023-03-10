Make-A-Wish Idaho to grant wish to give softball equipment to Shelley High School  

SSHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - On March 13, Make-A-Wish Idaho and Pitch in for Baseball & Softball are teaming up to grant fourteen-year-old Emersyn’s wish to give softball equipment to Shelley High School where Emersyn attends classes.

The wish will be granted in the baseball/softball hitting facility located near the school at 570 W. Fir Street in Shelley during an open house to celebrate the construction of the new hitting facility. The open house starts at 5:30 p.m., and the wish will be granted right at 6 p.m. with the festivities ending at 7 p.m.

Emersyn battles cystic fibrosis and must undergo multiple respiratory treatments daily as well as take a regular battery of medications. Despite her illness, she is very active, playing softball and volleyball and serving on the student council. Although encouraged by Make-A-Wish Idaho and her family to choose a wish for herself, Emersyn said, “I don’t need or want anything. I have it all. I want to share my wish with others.”

“Wishes to give are some of the most special wishes we grant! Children with critical illnesses can dream up a very special wish for themselves, but Emersyn chose to give her wish back to the community. Her selflessness will benefit countless youth throughout the region,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said.

Pitch in for Baseball & Softball is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the collection and distribution of softball and baseball equipment.