Horse rescued from deep snow

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton County Sheriff's Office and Teton County Search and Rescue were called in to help with a horse stuck in the snow in a field just south of Driggs.

Six members responded including the team veterinarian.

When they arrived, Sheriff Clint Lemieux and a deputy were digging the horse out.

The rescue team was able to punch out a path using snowmobiles, and the sheriff was able to walk the horse out.

The horse was led back to the safety of her corral.