Fatality crash at 3900 East and County Line Road in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:11 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 3900 East and County Line Road in Jefferson County.

According to police, a 51-year-old Rigby woman was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot westbound on County Line Road., and a 46-year-old Fort Collins, CO woman was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna northbound on 3900 East. The driver of the Toyota Sienna failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The intersection was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Central Fire Department and the Rigby Fire Department.

The Idaho State Police are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on notification to next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.