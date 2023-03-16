Jefferson County’s Circular Butte Landfill closes due to flooded roads

TERRETON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Circular Butte Landfill is closed to all solid waste deposits while Jefferson County crews rebuild access roads.

Rain and above-freezing temperatures rapidly melted the snow at the landfill, creating a gummy, slushy mess where access roads once were. On Wednesday morning, solid waste personnel issued a warning on social media to avoid the landfill because vehicles were getting stuck in the mud and slush. By Thursday morning, the road between the scale house and the waste cell were impassable.

“We recognize the importance of the Circular Butte Landfill to Jefferson County and the region,” Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell said. “Our goal is to be back in operation within 24 hours.”

Crews must pump out the water before assessing damages and beginning repairs, which will include snow and mud removal, compaction and grading. It is expected to be complete by Saturday, March 18. Updates will be provided on the Jefferson County Facebook page and the County website.

Until repairs are complete, neither commercial nor private vehicles may access the landfill to deposit waste. Residents should contact their commercial contractors to determine the effects on their individual trash services. Residents throughout Jefferson County are experiencing minor flooding due to the rapid melt this week. Although homeowners are advised they must provide their own sandbags at this time, free fill material is available at the County Line Landfill (3461 E County Line) and in the parking lot of Circular Butte Landfill (1571 N 800 E) during normal operating hours.