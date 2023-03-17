A small-town girl with big dreams: Local teen appears on American Idol

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 16-year-old Paige Anne has been singing since she was just six years old.

"That's just always been my passion," she said. "I've always been really bad at public speaking, so singing has just been my gateway to communicate with people."

Aside from writing and recording her own music, she's performed at Motocross races, basketball games, and other events in Idaho and other states.

"I've done so much local stuff," the singer-songwriter said. "The community is really who's backed me up through my whole journey with music."

At age 11, she wowed the Utah Jazz crowd with her rendition of the national anthem.

Now, she's taking her talents to American Idol. "It just doesn't feel real," she said.

@thepaigeanne

After a few virtual auditions, she was invited to Las Vegas to perform in front of the judges.

"It was so cool and an experience I'll never forget, even though I kind of forget it because I blacked out," she joked.

With balancing a national singing competition and being a sophomore in high school, Paige Anne is hoping her efforts will pay off.

"This journey is going to be a journey of growth for me, and I'm very scared to be vulnerable on live television," she said. "That's going to be terrifying for me. But I'm really excited to see where this leads me."

You can watch Paige Anne's audition on American Idol this Sunday at 7 p.m. on Local News 8.

The Zone Sports Grill in Idaho Falls is having a watch party, and Paige Anne will be there performing throughout the night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. More details here.