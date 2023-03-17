Idaho students selected to attend 2023 National Youth Science Camp

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Idaho students have been selected to represent the state at this year’s prestigious National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp), held from June 19 – July 12.

This year’s Idaho delegates are Elena Li, a junior at Timberline High School in Boise and Maya Mazariegos, a senior at Borah Senior High School, also in Boise. They will join students from across the nation and select countries for the chance to interact with rising and leading science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) professionals at the all-expenses-paid residential camp in West Virginia.

“Both Maya and Elena exemplify what teachers mean when we say we want students doing science, not just learning about science,” program coordinator Andrea Baerwald said. “These two young ladies have taken their passion for science beyond the classroom walls and will be great representatives for Idaho at the National Youth Science Camp."

Two students from each state and Washington D.C. are selected each year based on their overall academic performance, notable achievements in STEAM program areas and their intention to pursue a higher education and a career in a STEAM-related field.

Li is looking forward to further exploring a future in STEAM. “I truly love science and learning,” she said in her application. “By attending the NYSCamp, I will be able to explore my passion for science with other students that share my interests.”

Mazariegos is eager to bring what she learns back to her home state. “I look forward to hearing about the STEAM experiences of other camp participants in their home states and countries and to bringing the perspective and skills I learn back to Idaho,” she said in her application.

Hosted in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia since 1963, the National Youth Science Camp is a residential STEAM program designed to give STEAM-focused students a chance to engage with industry professionals and participate in a variety of immersive, hands-on activities. They will also travel to Washington D.C. to meet with congressional members, tour museums and attend a panel discussion held at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.