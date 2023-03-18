Beat the rush—file your income taxes now for less stress, faster refund

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — With just more than a month to go before the April 18 income tax filing deadline, the Idaho State Tax Commission is sharing two little-known tax facts with Idahoans.

1. Filing your income tax return in March will get you a faster refund.

The Tax Commission expects to receive about 220,000 individual income tax returns in March compared to nearly 258,000 returns in April. That means taxpayers who file in March will get their refunds faster.

“As we get closer to the April due date, we’ll be overflowing with returns,” said Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray.

There are three ways you can help speed up your refund:

E-file your tax return.

File as soon as you can in March.

Use direct deposit to get your refund in your bank account.

2. If you owe taxes, you can file your return in March, but your payment isn’t due until April 18.

Filing now gives you time to spread out your payments so you don’t have to pay one lump sum on April 18.

You can make multiple payments online using the Tax Commission’s free Quick Pay service at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay. The feature also works if you’re waiting until the due date to pay.

If you e-file your return, use the direct debit option to pay. This free service authorizes the Tax Commission to withdraw a specific amount of money from your bank account on dates you choose. Check with your e-file provider to see if it offers direct debit.

2022 individual income tax returns are due Tuesday, April 18. For more tax information, visit tax.idaho.gov. You also can call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.