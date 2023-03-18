DEQ seeks applications for fiscal year 2024 Agricultural Best Management Practices Grant Program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks applications for the fiscal year 2024 Agricultural Best Management Practices (BMP) Grant Program.

The grant program is designed to support pollution reduction efforts statewide, including helping landowners modify their agricultural practices to improve water quality and meet the objectives of total maximum daily load requirements.

Eligible projects must address agricultural or ranching BMPs and be ready to implement. Projects must also involve multiple partners and leverage other funding resources.

Application Process

Interested applicants should submit a completed budget and application template and provide supporting documentation including letters of recommendation and maps. Resources and instructions can be found on DEQ’s Nonpoint Source Subgrants in Idaho web page under the header “Important Dates and Other Information.” Email completed application materials to NPSGrants@deq.idaho.gov.

Applications will be accepted from March 15 to April 15, 2023.