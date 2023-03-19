Rocky Mountain Power announces grants to support Idaho arts and cultural organizations
MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) – Arts and cultural organizations play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient communities. To support their vital work, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is donating more than $246,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves.
The grants will help fund projects ranging from traveling music and theater programming in schools to museum access for students, and from Asian and Native cultural events to free music events for communities.
“These groups foster creative expression, inspire young minds, nurture well-being, and help us look at the world in new ways,” said Steve Liechty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “We’re honored to support the incredible work they are doing.”
This recent round of grants focused on art and culture is one of the foundation's four annual grant cycles.
The following three grants totaling $20,000 were given to local organizations supporting communities in Idaho:
- St. Anthony Parks and Recreation for playground equipment to help create the Harry Worrell Toddler Park, which will provide underserved youth with a safe space to learn, grow and play in their community.
- Oxford Peak Arts Council to help produce “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as 2023’s annual youth production.
- Samaria Community Foundation (Malad Valley Heritage Square) to help build a multipurpose, covered, outdoor performing stage area for concerts and other community events.