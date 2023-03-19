Volunteers needed for trail projects across Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails in Idaho.

The organization just released their 2023 volunteer project schedule to the public of projects planned across the state this spring, summer, and fall. The projects range in length from one day to one week and in difficulty from easy for beginner hikers to strenuous for seasoned volunteers. Hikers who are interested in joining are encouraged to visit ITA’s website to sign up for a project. No trail maintenance experience is necessary to join.

“We are thrilled to have over 80 projects planned this season; there is something for everyone, from day trips to weeklong projects deep in several of Idaho's iconic Wilderness areas. I'm excited to see what ITA can accomplish on trails across Idaho this year, with more projects planned than ever before, a growing east Idaho project schedule, and focused work on the Idaho Centennial Trail," ITA Executive Director Melanie Vining said.

ITA has three projects planned in east Idaho near Pocatello as well as six youth projects throughout Idaho for ages 14-18 and six Women in the Wild projects. Here are a few projects from the schedule:

Queens River – Youth- June 29-July 2- Sawtooth Wilderness Youth volunteers will work on this beautiful loop on the lesser-known side of the Sawtooths.

Meyers Cove- July 9-15- Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Packers will pack volunteers’ gear into a remote camp up West Fork Camas Creek.

East Mayfield- August 3-6- Salmon-Challis National Forest The crew will work in the south end of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness for five days.

Campbell Creek Reroute- August 26-27- Caribou Targhee National Forest Volunteers, working alongside Forest Service, will be rerouting the trail to ensure sustainable and user-friendly access to the Pocatello Foothills.

Bean-Bacon Loop- August 27-September 2 High above the Scenic St. Joe River, volunteers will work for a week on a 11-mile loop.



To sign up for these projects and see the rest of ITA’s schedule, click HERE.