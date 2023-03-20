DEQ seeks comment on draft water reuse permit modification for Menan

MENAN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit modification for the City of Menan.

The city currently operates a Class D municipal recycled water facility under Permit M-066-04 and applies approximately 15.4 million gallons of recycled water annually on 34 cropped acres. The city’s current permit expired on August 25, 2022, and was administratively extended in anticipation of the permit modification. The draft permit modification would reauthorize operations for an additional five years from the expiration date, to a total permit duration of ten years.

The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the permittee was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street, Boise, Idaho 83706), DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N. Skyline, Suite B, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83702), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

Written comments will be accepted through March 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Tyler Ayers

900 N. Skyline, Suite B

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

tyler.ayers@deq.idaho.gov