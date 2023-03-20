Missing snowmobiler rescued

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, Teton County, Idaho Search and Rescue was called to investigate a missing snowmobiler who rode from Pole Canyon in Victor.

Officers say the rider got stuck and spent Friday night out there with limited gear in avalanche territory.

Teton County, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue searched for the rider on foot and in the skies.

A single snowmobile track was spotted and they were able to locate and rescue the missing rider after 11 hours.