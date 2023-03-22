Skip to Content
Idaho
By
New
today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:42 PM

Fatal crash near Buhl

Pixabay

BUHL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash which occurred on Wednesday at approximately 9:37 a.m. on US 30 at milepost 204, near Buhl.

A 27-year-old Buhl man was traveling eastbound on US 30 in a 1998 BMW sedan. The BMW crossed over the center line, colliding with a westbound 2002 Freightliner Semi hauling straw bales. The Freightliner was driven by a 48-year-old Twin Falls man.

The driver of the BMW succumbed to his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner was wearing his seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours. This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department, Twin Falls County Sherriff's Office and Magic Valley EMS.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content