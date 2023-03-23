Poetry Out Loud state final results

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho competition winner is Liam Peterson.

Peterson will receive a $200 cash prize and the opportunity to compete at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C. where a total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends is awarded annually. His school, Mountain Home High School, will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.

“I learned that there is definitely a poem for everyone. I have connected to the ones I chose and learned to love them so much, and I really enjoy seeing others fall in love with theirs,” Peterson said.

About her decision to present the Poetry Out Loud curriculum to her students, Liam's teacher Taunya Page said, “Poetry Out Loud has been an annual competition at Mountain Home High School for many years. As a current theatre director and former English teacher, it is a great way for me to offer a performance opportunity to my students while they explore a creative, literary-based text.”

The 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho first runner-up is Cassius Klingenfuss from Sun Valley Community School. Cassius won a $100 cash prize, and his school will receive $200 for the purchase of poetry materials. The second runner-up is Kylee Thomas from McCall-Donnelly High School.

Twelve teen finalists competed in the State Final event on Saturday. During the 2022-2023 season, 1,737 students and 79 teachers at 20 Idaho schools participated in Poetry Out Loud.