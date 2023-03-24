BLM seeks public input on right-of-way along Interstate south of Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment on a proposed amendment to an existing Idaho Power Company powerline right-of-way along Interstate 84, approximately 15 miles southeast of Boise.

This amendment would allow for the construction, operation and upkeep of a new 2,484-foot elevated powerline as part of an effort to connect two existing powerline rights-of-way on opposite sides of I-84.

Construction would include installation of seven power poles and creating a temporary 210-foot road to allow access for heavy equipment.

Documents, maps and instructions for commenting can be found HERE.

Comments will be accepted through April 7, 2023, by the following means:

Email: BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.gov

Fax: 208-384-3326

U.S. Mail: Brent Ralston, Four Rivers Field Manager, 3948 Development Ave, Boise, ID 83705

Those who provide comments should be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information like their address, phone number or e-mail address—may be made publicly available at any time. While commenters may ask to have their personal identifying information withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For additional information, contact the BLM at 208-384-3300.