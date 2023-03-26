Idaho Power announces new vice president and general counsel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Power announced Julia Hilton has been named Vice President and General Counsel, effective March 18. Prior to this appointment, she served as the Deputy General Counsel and Director of Legal for Idaho Power.

Hilton has 15 years of experience as an in-house utility attorney, with much of that time spent in leadership. At Idaho Power, she previously led a legal team focused on litigation; labor and employment; contracting; federal and state regulatory matters; construction transactions; and environmental, permitting and licensing issues.

“Julia is an experienced lawyer and excellent leader,” said Lisa Grow, Idaho Power President and CEO. “She brings a wealth of institutional and industry knowledge to our executive team that will be invaluable as we continue leading our company into an exciting and challenging energy future.”

Hilton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the University of Utah and a Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude, from Gonzaga University School of Law. She clerked for former Chief Justice Schroeder at the Idaho Supreme Court and Chief Justice Kruse and Associate Justice Richmond at the High Court of American Samoa. She completed the University of Idaho’s Energy Executive Course in 2019.